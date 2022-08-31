Fire set inside vehicle in Barrie neighbourhood

Police are investigating after a resident reported a fire had been set inside their vehicle in a Barrie neighbourhood.

Barrie police say the resident discovered someone had set a fire inside their vehicle sometime in the overnight hours on Sunday in the area of Marshall and Little streets in the city's south end.

Police released an image from video surveillance of a man wearing a grey hoodie, white shorts and a backpack, noting he is a "person of interest."

They say video footage shows a man entering nearby cars at around four in the morning.

Anyone in the area with video surveillance of suspicious activity is encouraged to contact the police via email.