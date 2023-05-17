iHeartRadio

Fire significantly damages 2 residences in Orangeville


image.jpg

Emergency crews battled a massive fire in Orangeville Wednesday.

According to officials, firefighters responded to a call about flames at a residence on Orange Street near Townline.

The fire tore through the roof of the semi-detached homes, causing significant damage to both places.

Crews got the fire under control and remained at the scene, putting out hot spots.

It's unclear at this time what caused the fire.

There are no reported injuries.

12