Fire started by 'smoking materials' causes $1.5M in damage: EFRS

A weekend fire that caused $1.5 million in damage was caused by improperly discarded smoking materials, investigators say.

Crews were called to a fourplex in the Griesbach neighbourhood shortly after 7 p.m. on Saturday.

“They found the south end of the building fully engulfed, and it (the fire) was already coming through the roof," District Chief Howard Samycia said on Saturday. "So we sent crews in quite quickly. But it became untenable in the first unit."

According to Samycia, crews were able to fight the flames that spread to the attic of the second unit, which stopped the fire from jumping to the third or fourth units.

The blaze was declared out shortly after midnight.

ATCO was also called in to deal with a gas line that caught fire.

Fire investigators have determined that the fire originated in decorative wood chips outside the home where smoking materials had been discarded.

No one was injured, but damages are estimated at $1.2 million to the building, and $300,000 to the contents.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services is reminding residents to ensure all smoking materials are properly extinguished and discarded in a safe area.