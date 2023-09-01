Fire starts in electric skateboard charger at Nepean home
Ottawa fire says a fire that damaged the garage of a home in Nepean started in an electric skateboard charger.
Firefighters responded to a 9-1-1 call from a resident reporting a fire in their detached garage at a home on Aldercrest Drive Thursday afternoon.
Ottawa fire officials say firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading to the home, three feet away from the garage.
"Firefighters arrived on scene three minutes after being dispatched to the call and confirmed heavy flames coming from the detached garage and began a fast attack to try and stop the fire from spreading to the home," Ottawa fire said in a statement.
"Live electrical wires running above the garage to the home started burning and coming down creating a hazard for firefighters on scene."
No one was hurt.
An investigator is searching for the cause of the fire.
