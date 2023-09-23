Fire tears through homes in Surrey's Clayton Heights neighbourhood
Four families are out of their homes after a fire broke out in Surrey's Clayton Heights neighbourhood Saturday.
A home in the 6600 block of 193 Street was destroyed by the blaze, and flames spread to the home next door, causing major damage there as well.
A third home suffered minor damage.
Rich Bodnark, assistant chief of operations for Surrey Fire Service, told CTV News the call came in around 11:50 a.m.
Crews arrived to find the home "fully involved" and escalated the response to a second alarm. A total of 24 firefighters and nine vehicles responded, according to Bodnark.
He said homes in the neighbourhood are close together, and fires can spread quickly between them. In this case, Bodnark said firefighters' quick action prevented the third affected home from suffering more severe damage.
Firefighters say everyone inside the damaged homes got out safely. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
