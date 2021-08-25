Fire that consumed Sask. man's car was not deliberately set, investigator tells inquest

The fire that burned Brennan Ahenakew-Johnstone's vehicle was accidental or unintentional, says special investigator Jeff Keyes.

“Evidence that friction occurred in the transaxle area and that was the low point of burning,” said Keyes while testifying on the third day of an inquest into the 20-year-old's May 2018 death.

While an RCMP officer responded to a call concerning the burning vehicle, the car was not searched at the time.

The man's remains were discovered later in the day by RCMP after he was reported missing.

On Tuesday, the first Mountie to respond testified that it did not seem safe to approach the vehicle and he had no reason to suspect someone might have been inside the car which had been reported burning two hours before his arrival.

Keyes examined the remains of the 2002 Pontiac Grand Am on May 14, four days after it was found burned on the Ahtakakoop Cree Nation with Ahenakew-Johnstone's remains inside.

Keyes is a former RCMP member who was employed by SGI in 2018 and tasked with examining the car.

He told the inquest the fire originated underneath the car.

He says motor oil and gear oil provided fuel for the fire and organic material around the car contributed to the fuel load. The tires and the interior of the car were burned.

Legal counsel for the Ministry of Justice, Robert Ritter, drew the inquest jury's attention to the evidence binder where investigators' notes indicated the vehicle was found in gear.

The inquest also heard from an RCMP accident reconstructionist, Cpl. Robert Topping, who attended the scene. He says road conditions and weather at the approximate time of the accident were good and there was no obvious reason for the car to leave the road.

The road had been travelled on and little information could be gathered from the gravel road, said Topping.

Two traffic pylons had been placed where the car left the road.

Topping says judging by the consistent two-line, tire marks the car didn’t swerve as it travelled 102 meters into the pasture before it came to rest in an area surrounded by tall grass and small trees.

The car uprooted a rock from the ground, drove through a barbed-wire fence and pushed over some small trees.

The driver's seatbelt was not latched at the time of investigation, says Topping.

Dayza Merasty was 17 at the time of the incident and hanging out with Ahenakew-Johnstone the evening prior to his death. She says he consumed alcohol and some cannabis with her at a residence on Ahtakakoop.

When Ritter asked how Ahenakew seemed that evening Merasty said "he was noticeably intoxicated."

She last saw Ahenakew visiting with two friends around 3:30 am, when she left to go to bed.

The inquest is taking place at the Coronet Hotel in Prince Albert with Coroner Blaine Beaven presiding.

An inquest is meant to establish the facts surrounding someone’s death – such as how and where they died – in order to prevent similar deaths in the future.

Witnesses are called to present evidence to the coroner and the jury, who may make recommendations to the appropriate agencies.

The chief coroner can hold an inquest into the death of any person.