Fire that destroyed 3 Richmond Hill homes caused estimated $12M in damage
No injuries were reported after a fire ripped through three homes in Richmond Hill overnight, York Regional Police say.
The fire broke out at a house under construction on Duncan Road, near Bayview and 16th avenues, shortly before midnight.
According to a platoon chief on scene, the fire quickly spread to adjacent homes, which were occupied at the time.
Police said everyone inside the homes were able to get out safely but the residences were ultimately destroyed by the flames.
In a news release issued Monday afternoon, police pegged the damage to the homes at more than $12 million.
"The cause of the fire is unknown. The Office of the Fire Marshal has been engaged," police said. "This investigation is ongoing."
Officers are asking anyone with information about the blaze to contact York Regional Police #2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7241. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
