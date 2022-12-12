Fire that destroyed Rennie Hotel was 'deliberately set': RCMP

Manitoba RCMP says the fire that destroyed a landmark in a small southeast Manitoba community was deliberately set.

The hotel along with the post office in Rennie, Man. was razed after a fire broke out in the early morning hours of Dec. 8.

In a statement to CTV News, Manitoba RCMP confirmed Mounties are investigating the fire, "which has been confirmed as being deliberately set."

No one was hurt in the fire, as the 83-year-old hotel was empty.

The Office of the Fire Commissioner told CTV News it continues to investigate the fire, however, it said the RCMP is the lead in the investigation.

RCMP said as of Monday there are no suspects in connection with the fire.