Fire that destroyed Tofino restaurant 'still under investigation'

Investigators were still combing through the wreckage Friday of a popular Tofino, B.C., restaurant that was destroyed by fire early Thursday morning.

Police and firefighters were called to Shelter Restaurant around 1 a.m. Thursday, after fire alarms were triggered inside the Campbell Street eatery.

The restaurant was quickly engulfed in flames but the fire was prevented from spreading to neighbouring buildings.

Tofino RCMP Sgt. Colin Douglas said there were no injuries in the blaze.

The fire appears to have started inside the restaurant's kitchen and is not considered suspicious.

Tofino deputy fire chief Emily Coombs said Friday the cause of the fire was "still under investigation."

"Nothing at this time indicates anything suspicious about it," Coombs said.

The restaurant's management shared a message on the Shelter Restaurant Instagram page, thanking the community for its support.

"For 20 years, we've taken pride in being a pillar of the Tofino community, and we are so heartened by the outpouring of support from our friends, patrons and neighbours," the message said.

"We know how stressful this is for our team, but we will get through this difficult time together."

A post shared by SHELTER Restaurant (@shelterrestaurant)