Fire truck stolen from scene in Surrey, B.C., driven to another city
CTVNewsVancouver.ca Reporter and Producer
Kendra Mangione
Officials say someone stole a fire truck from a scene in Surrey, B.C., and drove it out of the city.
Surrey firefighters told CTV News the truck was stopped as they responded to a call in North Surrey Monday, when someone jumped in and took off.
The incident happened around noon, officials said.
It appears the man who took the truck crashed into other vehicles on his way to Abbotsford, as there is some damage to the truck.
The truck was found on Highway 1 near Clearbrook Road. Police managed to stop the truck and arrest the man that took it, Surrey Fire Chief Larry Thomas said.
