Fire under investigation at Wheatley Water Treatment Plant

An investigation is underway and a boil water advisory is still in effect after a fire at the Wheatley Water Treatment Plant.

The Chatham-Kent Public Utilities Commission is assessing the situation.

The municipality says the fire originated within the water plant generator while it was undergoing regular maintenance and testing. Damage from the fire was significant enough to place the Wheatley Water Treatment Plant out of service.

The PUC currently has structural engineers on site to better assess the extent of the damage. There are also restoration personnel on site to determine how to make the site safe for staff and contractors to begin repair work.

“Once the full extent of the damage is better understood, the PUC will be able to provide timelines for restoration of full service,” said Tim Sunderland, general manager of the Chatham-Kent Public Utilities Commission.

Public health has issued a boil water advisory. Water can be consumed after bringing it to a rolling boil for one minute. Affected areas are shown on the map provided.

Residents in Wheatley and Tilbury will experience low water pressure for the time being. The PUC is asking that residents of Wheatley, Tilbury and customers served by the South Water Treatment Plant (which includes the communities of Blenheim, Merlin, Coatsworth, Shrewsbury, Rondeau and Erieau) conserve water until further notice.

This advisory measure is in place until CK Public Health receives additional information regarding the stability of the water system. CK Public Health is working closely with the Public Utilities Commission at this time.