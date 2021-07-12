Fire under investigation in Sarnia, Ont.

Officials are investigating a structure fire on London Line in Sarnia, Ont. Monday.

Few details about the blaze are known at this time, but London Line was closed to traffic between Brigden Road and Waterworks Road. It reopened just before 1 p.m.

Crews from @SarniaFire @SarniaPolice and @LambtonEMS on scene of a structure fire on the 2400 block of London Line. Temporarily avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/Bqu0Hop3qu