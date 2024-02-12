Fire 'used for warmth' behind $5M in damages at Queen Alexandra apartment: EFRS
A weekend apartment fire in the Queen Alexandra neighbourhood started with a deliberately set fire, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said.
The fire was initially reported inside a parkade at a building at 80 Avenue and 106 Street around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday.
"The fire at this location originated with a deliberately set fire which was believed to have been used for warmth and ended up becoming uncontrolled and spread vertically up the side of the building and into the roof," an unnamed spokesperson for EFRS said in an email to CTV News Edmonton on Monday morning.
The two-alarm fire was declared under control around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, but crews remained on scene into Sunday.
It is unknown when residents will be able to return.
Damages are estimated at $5 million.
The Edmonton Police Service is investigating.
