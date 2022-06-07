Fire which tore through Mississauga townhouse complex not suspicious: OFM

Investigators have determined that a large fire which tore through a townhouse complex in Mississauga over the weekend was not suspicious.

The fire broke out Sunday at the Meadowvale Gardens complex at 2869 Battleford Road, near Glen Erin Drive, causing extensive damage to 12 units and damaging two dozen others.

Winds fanned the flames through a shared attic, hastening the fire’s spread.

Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal said Tuesday that it has now wrapped up its investigation at the scene and handed the site back to the property management company.

Fire investigator Jordan Froese told CP24 the blaze started on the third floor balcony at the south side of the structure. While the cause is still under investigation and should be released in the coming days, he said it is not considered suspicious.

One firefighter sustained minor injuries battling the blaze, but no residents were injured in the fire.

Froese said the cleanup is still expected to take some time.

He stressed that the OFM is reminding people about the importance of having working smoke alarms in their homes as early detection is essential in case of a fire.

Investigators are still looking into whether the property’s fire alarm system was functional. The city previously said that the fire alarm system was in working condition when it was inspected last month.

At least nine families without insurance were being helped by the Red Cross following the fire.

Mississauga Fire said the city’s emergency management team will be on-site Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to offer any further assistance to residents.

