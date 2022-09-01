Firearm and hammer used in Kitchener robbery: WRPS

Police are looking for four male suspects connected to a robbery at a Kitchener business on Wednesday.

Around 6:25 p.m., officers responded to reports of a robbery in the area of Mill Street and Stirling Avenue South.

According to police, three males entered the business brandishing a firearm and a hammer.

The suspects demanded money before fleeing the area in a blue vehicle driven by a fourth male.

No details have been released on how much money was stolen.

The suspects are described as Black males wearing face coverings.

No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

