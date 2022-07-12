Firearm brandished in delivery driver robbery

A delivery driver was robbed by a man who brandished a firearm early Tuesday morning, according to the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS).

In a media release, police say the suspect stole personal property from the victim before running away.

The incident happened at approximately 3:05 a.m. in the area of Columbia Street East and Regina Street in Waterloo.

According to police, the victim did not suffer any physical injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact WRPS or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).