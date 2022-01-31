Firearm damages home and garage in Norfolk County: OPP

OPP said they’re investigating a weapons complaint after property was damaged by a firearm in Norfolk County.

In a tweet posted at 11:41 a.m. Monday, police said projectiles from a firearm struck a home and garage on Blueline Road.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP.

