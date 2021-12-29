Firearm discharged during Christmas Day break-in

Middlesex OPP are investigating a Christmas Day break and enter that resulted in a gun being fired.

Police say around 6:30 that morning three people were caught trying to enter a business on Melbourne Road in Melbourne by the owner.

That's when a firearm was discharged.

The victim was not hurt and a suspect pickup truck was recovered close by.

The suspects have been described as:

average size male with a muscular/athletic build, wearing an Adidas hoodie, black hat and face mask

average size male wearing a black skeleton costume and face mask

no description of third suspect

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-222-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.