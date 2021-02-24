Chatham-Kent OPP have charged a 20-year-old driver with several firearm and drug offences after a traffic stop for stunt driving on Highway 401.

Police say an officer initiated a traffic stop after seeing a vehicle travelling at high rate of speed on Monday at 7:15 p.m.

A subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of a firearm, ammunition and a quantity of drugs.

OPP has charged 20-year-old Hayden Pierce of Caledon with:

Race a motor vehicle - Stunt - Highway Traffic Act (H.T.A.)

Carrying Concealed Weapon - Criminal Code of Canada (C.C.)

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm - C.C.

Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was firearm-C.C.

Possession of a firearm, prohibited or restricted weapon obtained by crime-C.C.

Possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm-C.C.

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose-C.C.

Transport firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition in a careless manner-C.C.

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm-C.C.

Unauthorized possession of Weapon-C.C.

Fail to comply with conditions of release order -C.C. (3 counts)

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking - cocaine- Controlled Drugs and Substance Act (CDSA)

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking - Methamphetamine- CDSA

The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing in Ontario Court of Justice, Chatham-Kent.

Anyone with information regarding this matter or any other offence is being urged to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or the Chatham-Kent detachment at (519) 352-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222 - 8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.