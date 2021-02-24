Chatham-Kent OPP have charged a 20-year-old driver with several firearm and drug offences after a traffic stop for stunt driving on Highway 401.
Police say an officer initiated a traffic stop after seeing a vehicle travelling at high rate of speed on Monday at 7:15 p.m.
A subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of a firearm, ammunition and a quantity of drugs.
OPP has charged 20-year-old Hayden Pierce of Caledon with:
- Race a motor vehicle - Stunt - Highway Traffic Act (H.T.A.)
- Carrying Concealed Weapon - Criminal Code of Canada (C.C.)
- Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm - C.C.
- Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was firearm-C.C.
- Possession of a firearm, prohibited or restricted weapon obtained by crime-C.C.
- Possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm-C.C.
- Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose-C.C.
- Transport firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition in a careless manner-C.C.
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm-C.C.
- Unauthorized possession of Weapon-C.C.
- Fail to comply with conditions of release order -C.C. (3 counts)
- Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking - cocaine- Controlled Drugs and Substance Act (CDSA)
- Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking - Methamphetamine- CDSA
The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing in Ontario Court of Justice, Chatham-Kent.
Anyone with information regarding this matter or any other offence is being urged to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or the Chatham-Kent detachment at (519) 352-1122.
Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222 - 8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.