Firearm pointed at Mountie during traffic stop: RCMP
Five people were charged when they allegedly tried to flee a traffic stop and pointed a firearm at an Alberta Mountie.
Police on patrol on April 29 in a rural area about two hours east of Edmonton say a driver did not stop and later, a person inside pointed a firearm at an officer.
During the incident, the vehicle was driven in reverse over the Heinsburg Bridge on Secondary Highway 893 and was rolled into a ditch.
Police seized a shotgun, ammunition and methamphetamine, and laid several charges against:
- Aaron Evan Nathan Smith, 33, from Frog Lake
- Marina Dawn Smith, 32, from Frog Lake
- Leroy Johnson Javier, 32, from Elizabeth Métis Settlement
- Murvanna Kay Flamond, 28, from Fishing Lake Métis Settlement
- Leticia Dumont, 26, from Ponoka
Both Smiths were taken into custody.
All five were given May court dates.