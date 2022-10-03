Firearm taken out during Waterloo robbery: WRPS

Regional police are looking for a male they say brandished a firearm while robbing someone in Waterloo.

Officers were called to the area of Phillip and Columbia Streets around 9:30 p.m.

A woman was walking nearby when she was allegedly approached by an unknown person who brandished a firearm and demanded money.

Police say the male fled the area and the 20-year-old woman was not hurt.

The male is described as Black, in his mid-teens, wearing black clothing, and carrying a fanny pack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.