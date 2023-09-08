Firearm used in B.C. kidnapping linked to Alberta man: police
Several firearms and more than 1,200 rounds of ammunition were recently found in a Fort McMurray man's apartment.
Police say the search was the result of them learning the man was the registered owner of a firearm that was used in a kidnapping in British Columbia in April 2023.
Investigators do not believe the 39-year-old was "directly involved" in the kidnapping, however.
“This appears to be the case of a firearm finding its way into the criminal market, and any firearms investigation needs to be looked at thoroughly. If we see that one firearm has made its way into the community, it begs the question of how many more, what other crimes could they be used in, and that is something we take very seriously,” said Alberta Law Enforcement Teams Staff Sgt. Mark Wait in a news release.
In the man's Eagle Ridge apartment, police found three handguns, a bolt action rifle, a semi-automatic rifle, a shotgun, the ammunition, an expired possession and acquisition (PAL) licence, and various gun cases and magazines.
Four other firearms that are registered to him were not there.
The Fort McMurray resident was charged with five counts of failing to report a lost or stolen restricted firearm.
He is due in court in October.
-
Respiratory virus season will create some challenges in Ottawa this fall, top doctor warnsOttawa's top doctor warns COVID-19, RSV and influenza will create some challenges in the capital this fall and winter, as COVID-19 levels begin to rise.
-
Ottawa plans to send 60,000 tonnes of garbage a year to private landfillsThe city of Ottawa is looking to send 60,000 tonnes of residential waste a year to two private landfills, helping to extend the life of the rapidly filling up Trail Road Landfill by at least two years.
-
Grizzly seen in Wishbone Landing and Crypt Lake Trail area of Waterton Lakes National ParkParks Canada has issued a warning about a grizzly seen in Waterton Lakes National Park, in the area of Wishbone Landing and Crypt Lake Trail.
-
Danillo remembered: Second vigil held for victim of fatal Copperfield stabbingFor the second night in a row, loved ones of Danillo Canales Glenn gathered for a vigil at the basketball court where he was fatally stabbed.
-
Ford says it's important parents are informed about children's decisions amid debate over pronouns in schoolsOntario Premier Doug Ford says it is important that parents are informed "when their children make a decision" amid an ongoing debate over students' preferred pronouns in school.
-
Poilievre rallies Conservatives hungry for a 'blue wave' with stump speech, base hitsConservative Leader Pierre Poilievre tried painting himself as a prime minister in waiting in an election-style speech to party faithful Friday, filling it with messages he plans to take to Canadians, while throwing some red meat to his base.
-
Chinese company forged lawyer's name on immigration applications, B.C. court hearsA Chinese company that forged its Canadian lawyer's signature on dozens of immigration applications has been ordered to pay the lawyer $400,000 for breaching its contract with him.
-
UBC Okanagan ordered to pay $50,000 in sexual assault discrimination caseUniversity of British Columbia Okanagan has been ordered to pay a former student $50,000 for discriminating against her based on her sex and disability in the way it handled her allegation of sexual assault by another student.
-
'It’s completely disrespectful': UBC student union postpones vote on sexual violence policyCanada’s largest student union at the University of British Columbia has postponed voting on a new sexual violence policy following student criticism.