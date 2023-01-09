Firearm used in weekend robbery

A London woman is charged after an armed robbery over the weekend, according to police.

Around 10:40 a.m. on Saturday, a woman went to an apartment building at 241 Simcoe St where police say a man opened the door to a unit and the suspect entered, pushing the victim to the ground.

According to police, the suspect showed a firearm, pointed it at the victim and threatened him verbally, demanding property.

After police responded to a 9-1-1 call they were able to find and arrest a suspect — who was known to the victim.

A 36-year-old woman is charged with armed robbery, pointing a firearm, use of firearm during commission of an indictable offence, carry concealed weapon, uttering threats/death or bodily harm and break enter and theft.