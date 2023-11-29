Firearms and ammunition seized in London
A London man is facing several charges after police seized several weapons on Tuesday.
Around 9:50 a.m., officers used a search warrant at a home in the area of Hastings Drive and Milford Crescent.
The following items were seized
- Tokarev TT 33 semi-automatic 7.62 mm x 25 mm pistol
- Three empty 7.62 mm x 25 mm magazines
- Denix replica double barrel Derringer pistol, with a barrel length less than 105 mm pistol (prohibited weapon)
- Several rounds of 7.62 mm x 25 mm ammunition
- Several rounds of 9 mm ammunition
- Several rounds of slug ammunition
- 3 air pellet pistols
- One expandable baton
- Three pepper spray canisters
A 30-year-old has been charged with three counts of careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition and two counts of possess restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a license and registration certificate.
The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to re-appear in London court on Dec. 1.
