Firearms call investigated on Hall Avenue: WPS


Windsor Police Car.

Windsor police are investigating after a firearms call in the Walkerville area.

Officers responded to a call in the 900 block of Hall Avenue at 12:33 a.m. on Friday for a person who located two empty bullet casings lying on the street.

Police say there was no evidence of how they got there, or evidence of a gun fire or damage to the surrounding properties.

Anyone with information can contact police or Crime Stoppers.

