Firearms charges for Windsor man

A Windsor man is facing firearms charges after a foot chase with police.

Around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were on Albert Road for an investigation when they approached a suspect.

According to police, the suspect allegedly removed a firearm from his waistband, threw it over the fence and fled on foot.

Following a brief foot pursuit, officers took the man into custody on Walker Road.

Police seized a loaded semi-automatic handgun and ammunition.

A 28-year-old man is charged with four counts of possession of a firearm while prohibited, possession of a loaded firearm, possession of a restricted firearm without a licence, carrying a concealed weapon and breach of probation.