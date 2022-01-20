Firearms charges laid after police search in OEV

A London man is facing charges after police seized a sawed-off shotgun and ammunition on Wednesday.

The items were seized when police executed a search warrant at a home in the 800 block of Lorne Avenue in the Old East Village.

As a result, a 60-year-old London man has been charged with:

unauthorized possession of a firearm

possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon or prohibited device knowing no authority

careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

tampering with serial number of a firearm

He was also arrested in relation to outstanding bench warrants.

The accused is expected to appear in a London court Thursday.