Firearms, drugs seized during search of Collingwood residence: OPP

A three-month drug trafficking investigation resulted in the arrests of two Collingwood residents.

Provincial police officers searched a residence on Spruce Street Thursday, where police say they seized drugs, ammunition, a bolt action rifle, and a 12-gauge pump action shotgun.

Officers also allegedly seized gabapentin pills, cocaine, cannabis and drug paraphernalia during the search.

A 63-year-old Collingwood man faces two counts of possessing an unauthorized firearm, careless storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and possession of a controlled substance for trafficking.

Officers also charged a 39-year-old Collingwood resident with possessing a controlled substance.

Police say two other individuals were also arrested at the residence on unrelated warrants.