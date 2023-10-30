Firearms incident in downtown Moose Jaw sees 18-year-old arrested

An 18-year-old man is in custody following an incident in Moose Jaw’s downtown core that saw a victim be taken to hospital.

At around 3:40 p.m. on Monday, members of the Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) responded to a firearms related incident at a downtown business, according to a news release.

A suspect was taken into custody while a victim was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers later learned that an altercation between the suspect and the victim began in a public space before the duo entered the downtown business.

Police say the duo were known to each other and the attack was not “random in nature.”

No further danger to the public was identified.

The 18-year-old accused will make his first appearance in Moose Jaw provincial court on Tuesday.

MJPS said more details surrounding the incident will be released once they become available.