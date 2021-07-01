Firearms recovered during alleged break and enter: OPP

Lambton County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigated an alleged break and enter at a Garfield Avenue residence on June 23.

Officers say several firearms had been taken from the homeowner during the break and enter.

The investigators, including Forensic Identification Services and Lambton County Crime Unit members identified the suspect, as a 45-year-old man from St. Clair Township.

During the arrest, officers located the stolen firearms and a prohibited weapon.

The man has been chared with:

• Break and enter a place and steal a firearm.

• Unauthorized possession of weapon.

• Unauthorized possession of a firearm (five counts).

• Possession of a firearm obtained by crime (five counts).

• Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order (two counts).

• Knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm (five counts).