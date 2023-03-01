Firearms rights, changes to trespassing laws focus of upcoming legislature session

Government House Leader Joseph Schow announced the government's priorities for the fourth session of the 30th legislature on Wednesday morning.

The United Conservative Party government will introduce three bills as part of the session, which is expected to last until the end of March.

Schow claimed the focus of the bills is to make life more affordable for Albertans.

ALBERTA FIREARMS ACT (BILL 8)

The government says it will introduce a bill to protect gun owners from the federal firearms confiscation program and establish a firearms regulatory system.

When pressed for details on what the firearms regulatory system would do, Schow refused to provide details.

"I’m going to leave that to the minister. It’s his bill, I’m going to leave that to him," he said.

He also would not explain why the province decided to create a new bill to address firearm ownership instead of using Alberta's sovereignty act.

RED TAPE REDUCTION STATUTES AMENDMENT ACT (BILL 9)

The government will create regulation to enhance presumptive Workers' Compensation Board coverage for firefighters involved in the Fort McMurray wildfire.

Schow did not say why the amendment would be limited to firefighters impacted by the Fort McMurray fire, saying the minister would provide more information when the bill is tabled.

"I feel like I’m giving you the information I can without stepping on the minister’s toes," he said.

Changes are also coming to the Trespass to Premises Act and Petty Trespass Act, which would see federal employees charged if they venture onto private lands while doing their job.

Reporters asked Schow if he had examples of any federal employees trespassing on private lands.

"It is happening," he replied, but did not provide specific examples.

The province also plans to make changes to allow electronic signatures to be used in land title registry and to suspend social assistance benefits to prolific violent offenders with active warrants.

FINANCIAL STATUTES AMENDMENT ACT (BILL 10)

In the upcoming session, Schow said the province will also deliver on its promises to post-secondary students, including to reduce student loan interest rates.

The province will designate private career colleges as independent academic institutions, which Schow says will address Alberta's workforce shortage.

The Heritage Savings and Trust Fund Act will be amended to allow the government to put more than Consumer Price Index into the Alberta Heritage Trust Fund.

Changes are also coming to make adoption a more efficient process, Schow said, although he didn't provide any specifics.

SESSION DELAYED UNTIL MARCH 6

The legislature was scheduled to resume on Wednesday, but was delayed until March 6 after the release of the provincial budget on Tuesday.

"I think it’s important that we have the budget tabled and we’re able to go and talk to some of our constituents and then come back as soon as possible," Schow said when questioned about the delay by reporters.

He says the delay won't impact the session ending on time.