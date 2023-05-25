Firearms seized after search warrant executed at Chatham home
Chatham-Kent police have arrested two people and seized firearms after executing a search warrant.
On Friday, May 19, members of the Chatham-Kent Police Intelligence Section, Critical Incident Response Team, Digital Forensics Unit and Canadian Border Services Agency executed the search warrant at a residence on McFadden Avenue in Chatham.
A search of the residence resulted in the following items being located and seized:
- A 22-calibre handgun
- A 3D Printer
- Numerous rounds of ammunition
- Large quantities of both authentic and self-manufactured firearms parts
- Several electronic devices
- Two cellular telephones
A 46-year-old Chatham man and a 42-year-old Chatham woman have been arrested and charged with the following offences:
- Possession of firearm contrary to prohibition order contrary to section 117.01(1) of the Criminal Code.
- Possession of ammunition contrary to prohibition order contrary to section 117.01(1) of the Criminal Code.
- Possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition contrary to section 95(1) of the Criminal Code.
- Possession of a firearm, knowing its possession is unauthorized, contrary to section 92(1) of the Criminal Code.
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm contrary to section 91(1) of the Criminal Code.
- Unsafe storage of a firearm contrary to section 86(1) of the Criminal Code.
- Unsafe storage of ammunition contrary to section 86(1) of the Criminal Code.
- Possession of a prohibited device, knowing its possession is unauthorized, contrary to section 92(2) of the Criminal Code.
- Weapons trafficking (manufacturing) contrary to section 99(1)(a) of the Criminal Code.
Both individuals were held for a bail hearing and appeared in court on May 24, 2023. They were remanded into custody until their subsequent court appearances. The 46-year-old man will appear on May 31, 2023, and the 42-year-old woman will appear on May 29, 2023.