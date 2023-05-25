Firearms seized after search warrant executed at Chatham home

Chatham-Kent police have arrested two people and seized firearms after executing a search warrant.

On Friday, May 19, members of the Chatham-Kent Police Intelligence Section, Critical Incident Response Team, Digital Forensics Unit and Canadian Border Services Agency executed the search warrant at a residence on McFadden Avenue in Chatham.

A search of the residence resulted in the following items being located and seized:

A 22-calibre handgun

A 3D Printer

Numerous rounds of ammunition

Large quantities of both authentic and self-manufactured firearms parts

Several electronic devices

Two cellular telephones

A 46-year-old Chatham man and a 42-year-old Chatham woman have been arrested and charged with the following offences:

Possession of firearm contrary to prohibition order contrary to section 117.01(1) of the Criminal Code.

Possession of ammunition contrary to prohibition order contrary to section 117.01(1) of the Criminal Code.

Possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition contrary to section 95(1) of the Criminal Code.

Possession of a firearm, knowing its possession is unauthorized, contrary to section 92(1) of the Criminal Code.

Unauthorized possession of a firearm contrary to section 91(1) of the Criminal Code.

Unsafe storage of a firearm contrary to section 86(1) of the Criminal Code.

Unsafe storage of ammunition contrary to section 86(1) of the Criminal Code.

Possession of a prohibited device, knowing its possession is unauthorized, contrary to section 92(2) of the Criminal Code.

Weapons trafficking (manufacturing) contrary to section 99(1)(a) of the Criminal Code.

Both individuals were held for a bail hearing and appeared in court on May 24, 2023. They were remanded into custody until their subsequent court appearances. The 46-year-old man will appear on May 31, 2023, and the 42-year-old woman will appear on May 29, 2023.