Firearms seized after search warrant executed at Chatham home


Police say a search of the residence resulted in firearms and ammunition being located and seized. (Source: CKPS)

Chatham-Kent police have arrested two people and seized firearms after executing a search warrant.

On Friday, May 19, members of the Chatham-Kent Police Intelligence Section, Critical Incident Response Team, Digital Forensics Unit and Canadian Border Services Agency executed the search warrant at a residence on McFadden Avenue in Chatham.

A search of the residence resulted in the following items being located and seized:

  • A 22-calibre handgun
  • A 3D Printer
  • Numerous rounds of ammunition
  • Large quantities of both authentic and self-manufactured firearms parts
  • Several electronic devices
  • Two cellular telephones

A 46-year-old Chatham man and a 42-year-old Chatham woman have been arrested and charged with the following offences:

  • Possession of firearm contrary to prohibition order contrary to section 117.01(1) of the Criminal Code.
  • Possession of ammunition contrary to prohibition order contrary to section 117.01(1) of the Criminal Code.
  • Possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition contrary to section 95(1) of the Criminal Code.
  • Possession of a firearm, knowing its possession is unauthorized, contrary to section 92(1) of the Criminal Code.
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm contrary to section 91(1) of the Criminal Code.
  • Unsafe storage of a firearm contrary to section 86(1) of the Criminal Code.
  • Unsafe storage of ammunition contrary to section 86(1) of the Criminal Code.
  • Possession of a prohibited device, knowing its possession is unauthorized, contrary to section 92(2) of the Criminal Code.
  • Weapons trafficking (manufacturing) contrary to section 99(1)(a) of the Criminal Code.

Both individuals were held for a bail hearing and appeared in court on May 24, 2023. They were remanded into custody until their subsequent court appearances. The 46-year-old man will appear on May 31, 2023, and the 42-year-old woman will appear on May 29, 2023.

