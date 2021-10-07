Firearms seized during RCMP bust at Black Diamond, Alta., home

Turner Valley RCMP are investigating after a search warrant, conducted on a home in Black Diamond, led to the discovery of a number of firearms.

Officials say they searched the home at 9 a.m. on Thursday with the assistance of the RCMP emergency response team.

A pair of schools, Oilfields High School and C. Ian McLaren Elementary, were notified about the situation prior to the officers' arrival. Administrators at both schools put a "secure and hold" police in place during the operation.

A search discovered a number of firearms, but officials have not shared any further details.

An update is expected in the coming days.

Black Diamond is located approximately an hour south of Calgary.