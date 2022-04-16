Firearms stolen from business near Bancroft, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after multiple firearms were stolen from a business near Bancroft, Ont.

Police responded to a break and enter at a business on Highway 62 south of Bancroft just after 4:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Police say the investigation shows a suspect broke into a business sometime between 3:30 a.m. to 4 a.m. and stole multiple firearms.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.