Firearms trafficking investigation leads to 11 charges

A Devon, Alta., resident has been charged after a four-month investigation into firearm trafficking.

Amber Guy, 23, faces 11 charges. Police say they can link two guns that were previously registered to her to other police investigations.

In December of 2021, a suspicious death investigation in Saskatoon led local police to recover a gun with a defaced serial number.

The gun was traced back to Guy, who police say had a Possession and Acquisition Licence (PAL) and owned a number of restricted firearms.

She had not reported the gun stolen.

In April of 2022, the Edmonton Police Service started the trafficking investigation after being notified of the connection by Saskatoon police.

Shortly after that, police say Guy reported her vehicle as stolen to RCMP, claiming her registered restricted and non-restricted firearms were in the vehicle.

Investigators believed she reported the vehicle stolen to hide trafficking activities.

In July, EPS was conducting an unrelated criminal investigation when they found another defaced gun that was once registered to Guy.

On Aug. 16, police conducted a search warrant at the woman’s home in Devon, southwest of Edmonton, and say they found enough evidence to support the theory that she was trafficking firearms.

Guy was charged with five counts of firearms trafficking, five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, and making a false statement.