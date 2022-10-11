Fireball above Alberta caught on camera
A flash of light spotted near the Alberta capital Monday night was a fireball travelling about 30 kilometers above earth, according to a local expert.
Driver Travis MacDonald captured dashcam footage of the fireball as he was headed north on Highway 2 at 10:08 p.m. He later shared the 11-second clip with CTV News Edmonton.
The flash was also captured by two University of Alberta cameras, one located on the main Edmonton campus and one located near the town of Athabasca.
Professor Chris Herd said the meteoroid end point was located north of Athabasca and south of Calling Lake but it's unlikely that anything made it to the ground.
"We can actually calculate where in the solar system it's from. So that trajectory that we get, if we get it on two cameras or more, it's literally a three-dimensional triangulation. And we know the timing really well so we can essentially back calculate that it came from the asteroid belt. So we know that this object came from the asteroid belt between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter," Herd said.
The university's other cameras were clouded out at the time.
