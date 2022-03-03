Fired up for full capacity: Saddledome set to host first maskless Flames game since pandemic started

Thursday night marks the first time the Calgary Flames will hit the ice with a full crowd of spectators and no requirement in place to wear masks – a first for a Canadian NHL team – since the pandemic began

The Flames host the Montreal Canadians for a 7 p.m. start time at the Saddledome, where fans will pour into the gates without having to show any proof of vaccination.

Calgary is considered one of the hottest teams in the NHL as the club goes for a franchise record 12th straight win on home ice, but some infectious disease experts worry this could turn into a super spreader event.

Dr. Noel Gibney, professor emeritus at the University of Alberta department of critical care medicine, says a relaxing of restrictions will likely result in hospitalization and death rates increasing in the next two weeks.

“It really takes very little to come into contact with somebody that has COVID at a large event like an NHL hockey game, but the real question is, to what extent are the individuals attending the game boosted with a third vaccine dose,” Gibney said.

“Alberta has one of the lowest third shot rates in the country, so I suspect that if indeed the individuals attending the Flames game this evening are at the same rate of the general population, then this is very likely to be a super spreading event.”

Gibney recommends those who do attend the game wear a mask, preferably a KN95 as he says that offers 80 per cent protection against the COVID-19 virus, compared to standard cloth or medical masks at 50 per cent.

Despite the health concerns, Flames fans and Calgary businesses are looking forward to getting back to a sense of normalcy.

David Low, executive director of the Victoria Park Business Improvement Area, says full capacity events are a much-needed boost for the 350 businesses residing in the nearby neighbourhood.

“Going to the games or concerts is an experience of stopping off at a restaurant beforehand and for some businesses this was 30 to 40 per cent of their income,” he said.

“We’re going to have upward of 35,000 people back in the area transiting back and forth, that’s a big boost and we look forward to building on that as the culture and entertainment district starts developing its brand and offerings in the future.”

Low adds however that Calgarians still have to be wary of taking proper health and safety precautions as the pandemic has not finished entirely.

“We need to bring everyone along with this, there's still a lot more work to do,” said Low.

“Let's enjoy this, but let's not forget about or leave behind the people that can't, and again a huge shout out to the people working in healthcare right now and the folks with loved ones in facilities.”