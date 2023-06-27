Firefest 2023 returns to Windsor in September
It's a showcase of brute strength, agility and stamina — Windsor's Firefest is back for 2023.
From Sept. 8 to 10, firefighters will showcase their skills at the Riverfront Festival Plaza.
The competition is based on task commonly performed in the line of duty. They include: rescue relays, a 5-km run with first responders, a tug across the Detroit River and a fire-fit contest.
Windsor’s Mayor Drew Dilkens is enthusiastic about the event which he believes will benefit many in the region.
"This will happen on our waterfront,” said Dilkens. “It will involve people from all across Ontario coming here which is great for tourism and the impact on our community - but also great for the people who live here to see these types of events happen in Windsor in September."
This exhibition in Windsor in the last stop of the competition tour before the Canadian national championship.
The event is free to the public and proceeds will benefit local charities and not-for-profit organizations.
-
Highway 26 head-on collision under investigationSpringwater Fire and Emergency Services responded to a call shortly before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday between McNabb Road and Glengarry Landing Road.
-
-
RCMP search for armed suspect on O'Chiese First Nation in central AlbertaA central Alberta First Nation was told to shelter in place Wednesday evening as police searched for an armed suspect.
-
RCMP investigate reported firearm incident in Okotoks, Alta.If your child had what appeared to be a firearm pointed at them at the skate park in Okotoks, Alta., on Monday, the Mounties are hoping you'll get in touch.
-
Health minister speaks about agreement allowing St Paul’s Hospital to opt out of medical assistance in dyingAfter the parents of a terminally ill Vancouver woman who was denied medical assistance in dying (MAiD) at St. Paul’s Hospital spoke out about the difficult final hours of their daughter’s life, B.C.’s health minister is responding to their concerns surrounding an agreement that allows Providence Health facilities to deny MAiD for religions reasons.
-
Man shot and killed by police inside B.C. emergency room, IIO investigatingA man was shot and killed by police inside the emergency room of a hospital in B.C. on Wednesday, sparking an investigation by the province’s police watchdog.
-
'More work to do': B.C. premier addresses extreme heat response and planningOn the two-year anniversary of the heat dome that left hundreds of British Columbians dead, the premier acknowledged that while much work has been done to respond to extreme heat events, more is needed.
-
Widower holding cancer cabaret fundraiser in Midland in honour of late wifeA widower in Midland is working to keep his wife's memory alive by working to lower the number of people impacted by the disease that took her last year.
-
View Royal fire chief frustrated by campfire-turned-wildfire in Thetis Lake ParkVancouver Island is experiencing one of the worst wildfire seasons in modern history, according to BC Wildfire Service. And nearly every fire this year was human-caused and preventable.