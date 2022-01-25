Firefighter airlifted to hospital after fire truck crash in Wellington County, Ont.

A firefighter was airlifted to hospital after a fire truck crash in Wellington County, Ont. on Tuesday morning.

A tweet from provincial police said a firefighter suffered serious injuries in the single-vehicle crash.

Ornge Air Ambulance responded to the crash. A spokesperson said they transported a patient to Hamilton General Hospital.

Centre Wellington Fire Chief Tom Mulvey said the truck went off the road and rolled onto its side. Four firefighters were in the truck at the time of the crash. He added that one firefighter was trapped and had to be removed. They were airlifted to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries to their legs and some cuts on their face.

Mulvey added the truck was responding to a call at a building that came in around 9:30 a.m. That called turned out to be a false alarm.

"While responding to that call, the fire truck met some bad road conditions and went into a ditch on its side," he said.

Mulvey said the fire department has teams at the station to talk to anyone involved and make sure they're OK.

"It's terrible. It's not easy to respond to any of these calls, but when it's your firefighters and you have to cut a friend out of a vehicle, it makes it very difficult," he said. "The firefighters did an incredible job."

Side Road 10 was closed near Wellington Road 7 for the investigation.

The OPP said paramedics were at the scene to assist the injured firefighter.

The Ministry of Labour and OPP are both investigating to determine what happened. They will assess the vehicle before it is removed from the ditch, Mulvey said.

He added several other fire departments have reached out to offer vehicles and equipment to make sure they can continue to provide service to their area.

UPDATE: firefighter in serious but stable condition @Ornge @GWParamedic @CentrWellington Road closed for investigation ^JC #WellingtonOPP pic.twitter.com/RshiOerlLW

#Wellingtonopp at serious collision near #Elora @CentrWellington pic.twitter.com/W6M4JOy8Hk