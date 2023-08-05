Firefighter assaulted at Vancouver Island house fire, RCMP say
The already chaotic scene of a house fire in Courtenay got worse when the owner of the home allegedly assaulted a firefighter Friday night.
The Courtnay Fire Department was battling a blaze at a residence in the 1400 block of 15th Street Mounties say they were called for assistance at 7 p.m.
The owner of the property “exited the burning house and was combative with a firefighter,” police said.
Mounties said the individual was “subdued by others” until they arrived.
The homeowner was arrested and taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, according to police.
“Alcohol or drugs may have been a factor in the incident,” RCMP wrote.
At the scene, Courtnay Fire Department Cpt. Greg Lamb said the house suffered severe fire damage, and the siding of two neighbouring properties melted from the heat.
He said one firefighter suffered minor injuries.
Other than the firefighter and the homeowner, police say there were no other injuries, and the fire is under investigation.
