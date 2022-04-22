Firefighter injured after car reportedly runs over pressurized fire hose

A firefighter has suffered minor injuries after a car reportedly ran over a pressurized hose at a fire in Listowel.

North Perth crews were called to a home at the corner of Havelock Avenue and Elma Street twice in 24 hours.

Officials say the fire reignited Thursday morning after first flaring up Wednesday afternoon.

When crews arrived on Thursday, a firefighter was knocked to the ground and suffered minor injuries after a car ran over one of their pressurized fire hoses.

Residents of the home were displaced by the fire.

Officials says the fires are not considered suspicious.