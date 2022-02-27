Firefighter injured after responding to a motel fire, Sunday

A total of 27 firefighters arrived at the Maplewood Motel at 319 Goderich Street in Port Elgin around 1pm Sunday.

The fire, which could be seen coming from one of the unit and attic areas, displaced tenants from the 11-unit motel.

One of the firefighters was injured, but has since been treated and released.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Saugeen Shores Fire Prevention.

Crews from Port Elgin and Southampton, as well as the Municipality of Kincardine worked quickly to put out a fire at the Maplewood Motel, Port Elgin. One firefighter was injured, but has been released from hospital. There were no other injuries. Tenants have other accommodations. pic.twitter.com/XZn6yzen61