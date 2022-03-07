Firefighter injured after stopping to help car in ditch
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Producer
Stephen Hunt
A car drove into a ditch Monday night in northeast Calgary, leading to a second collision that landed a firefighter in hospital.
The incident took place around 7:56 p.m., at Stoney Trail and Country Hills Blvd N.E., when a passenger car left the road in an area with extremely icy conditions.
Calgary firefighters arrived on scene and three minutes later, a semi hit the stopped fire truck.
One firefighter was hurt and taken to hospital in stable, non-life-threatening condition.
There was no word available on the condition of the driver of the passenger car.
Traffic is reduced in the area until the scene has been cleared.
This is a developing story...
