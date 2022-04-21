Firefighter injured fighting Listowel apartment fire

For the second time in 24 hours, North Perth fire crews were called to an apartment building at the corner of Havelock Avenue and Elma Street in Listowel.

Crews had to extinguish flames Thursday morning after the remnants of a blaze on Wednesday rekindled.

No tenants were home at the time of Thursday’s fire after being displaced the day before when escaped unharmed thanks in large part to having their doors shut, say fire officials.

However at Thursday’s call, a North Perth firefighter was injured after a car drove over a fire hose, knocking the firefighter to the ground — he has since been released from hospital with minor injuries.

North Perth Fire Chief Janny Pape says neither fire is considered suspicious.