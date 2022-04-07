Firefighter injured, two horses killed in Nova Scotia barn fire

A firefighter was injured and two horses died when a barn caught fire in Nova Scotia’s Hants County late Wednesday night.

The RCMP says the small horse barn on Highway 14 in Brooklyn, N.S., was fully engulfed in flames when emergency crews arrived at 11:40 p.m.

Seven fire departments from the area responded to the scene. They managed to put the fire out, but two horses were killed.

The deputy chief of the Brooklyn Fire Department says one firefighter was taken to hospital with minor injuries and has since been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.