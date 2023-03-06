Firefighter injured while tackling blaze in central London, Ont.

A firefighter was sent to hospital after responding to a fire at an abandoned home located on Grey Street Monday afternoon.

According to the London Fire Department on Twitter, emergency crews responded to 253 Grey. St. on Monday afternoon for reports of a structure fire that had “heavy smoke showing on all sides.”

Fire crews said the blaze was situated in the rear of the building, but that the blaze was quickly knocked down which allowed crews to enter the home and perform search and rescue operations.

A search of the premises was clear.

Fire crews said however that one firefighter sustained an injury and he was transported to hospital.

As of mid-afternoon, fire crews were beginning to clear the scene, while other crews were bagging up their contaminated gear prior to leaving the area.

Abandoned homes are also something fire crews want the public to be more cognizant of.

“Just the fact that people be diligent when they see these vacant buildings. If they see breaches in them, report them so we can get them taken care of,” London Fire Department Platoon Chief Kirk Loveland told CTV News London at the scene.

Fire investigators are on scene in order to determine the origin, cause and circumstance of the blaze.

The estimated cost of damages remains unclear at this time.

Incident update 2: quick work by fire crews knocking down the fire allowed crews to enter and perform search & rescue functions. Searches were all clear. One firefighter sustained an injury and we transported him to hospital. #ldnont pic.twitter.com/oE8DAxCZXR