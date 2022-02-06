Firefighter killed, chief injured in fire truck rollover east of Castor, Alta.
Town of Castor officials say a firefighter was killed and the community's fire chief was injured in a crash on Highway 599 last week.
In a statement on the town's Facebook page, officials said the fire department was responding to an incident on the road on Feb. 4.
The roads were icy and one of the vehicles lost control and rolled.
Firefighter Stephen Rayfield was killed in the crash while Castor's fire chief Patrick Kelly was injured.
A statement, signed by Castor's Mayor Richard Elhard and his council, sends condolences to Rayfield's family and prays for Kelly's recovery.
"This has been a traumatic event for all our fire fighters and their families. So please support them in any ways you can in the coming days."
Castor is located approximately 138 kilometres east of Red Deer.
-
Crash closes section of Highway 15 near WinnipegA crash has closed a section of Highway 15 near Winnipeg's Perimeter Highway.
-
Workplace vaccine mandates being upheld as challenges largely tossed out, experts sayLegal challenges of employer vaccine mandates and health measures are being tossed out as arbitrators in Canada largely side with the need to maintain safe workplaces during a pandemic, legal experts say.
-
'I'm an Albertan': Jazz legend Big Miller left swinging legacy in his adopted home"They call me Big," he said. And in almost every way, he was.
-
Six new COVID-19 related deaths in Ottawa SundayOttawa Public Health is reporting six new COVID-19 related deaths in the capital, bringing the city's pandemic death toll to 715 residents.
-
Ottawa police report a night of 'disruptive and unlawful behaviour' during 'Freedom Convoy' protest"Overnight, demonstrators exhibited extremely disruptive and unlawful behaviour, which presented risks to public safety and unacceptable distress for Ottawa residents," said police.
-
Weather Will Wednesday merch raising money for NEO KidsFor the first time, CTV News Northern Ontario weather presenter Will Aiello is teaming up with a Sudbury clothing brand to support health care for the region's children.
-
New satellite images show advanced Russian military deployments in BelarusNew satellite images released by a U.S.-based technology company appear to show that Russia's military has advanced deployments at several locations in Belarus, a move likely to concern Ukraine and NATO amid fears that the Kremlin is planning an incursion into Ukrainian territory.
-
Heavy traffic reported along Huron Church Road due to protestWindsor police are warning motorists of potential traffic congestion along Huron Church Road Sunday due to groups in support of the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest.
-
Top Biden aide says Ukraine invasion could come 'any day'White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Sunday that Russia could invade Ukraine 'any day,' launching a conflict that would come at an 'enormous human cost.'