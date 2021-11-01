Firefighter stops to warn family of house fire, everyone safely evacuated

A firefighter from outside the Tupperville area was travelling down Brigden Road when they noticed flames coming from a house and quickly alerted the homeowner, getting everyone out safely.

Chatham-Kent fire crews responded to a house fire at 2:39 p.m. Monday for reports of a two-storey home on fire.

The firefighter noticed the smoke and flames coming from the side of the house. They stopped to alert the homeowner and child who were at home at the time of the blaze.

Firefighters are crediting their colleague’s quick actions for getting everyone safely out of the house.

The fire was contained to the outside of the home. Fire crews removed several sections of the exterior wall to extinguish hot spots and ensure no further spread.

Fire officials say the blaze caused about $15,000 in damages but $400,000 in property was saved.

There were no injuries reported and the cause is undetermined.