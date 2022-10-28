Firefighter taken to hospital after Chatham house fire
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
Residents of a Chatham home were treated for minor smoke inhalation and a firefighter was sent to hospital.
Unattended candles are believed to have been the cause of a fire at 31 Dufferin Avenue in Chatham on Thursday morning.
The firefighter was treated for a minor injury and released.
The fire caused an estimated $100,000 in damage and displaced six people who were assisted by Victim Services and the Red Cross.
