Firefighter taken to hospital after Chatham house fire

Residents of a Chatham home were treated for minor smoke inhalation and a firefighter was sent to hospital.

Unattended candles are believed to have been the cause of a fire at 31 Dufferin Avenue in Chatham on Thursday morning.

The firefighter was treated for a minor injury and released.

The fire caused an estimated $100,000 in damage and displaced six people who were assisted by Victim Services and the Red Cross.