Firefighter transported to hospital after being pulled from house fire in Oakwood area
A firefighter was transported to hospital after being pulled unconscious from a burning home overnight.
Crews responded to a two-alarm house fire on Vaughan Road, west of Oakwood Avenue, late Wednesday night at around 10:45 p.m.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
They arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the basement. Crews entered the home and put out the blaze.
However one firefighter suffered smoke injuries at the scene and was removed from the home unconscious, but breathing, Toronto Fire said. They were transported to hospital. There is no immediate word on the severity of the injuries.
One occupant of the home escaped on their own and suffered smoking halation. They were treated by paramedics.
Crews remain on scene to put out hotspots at the home. It is not yet known how the fire started.
Toronto fire investigators have been notified.
-
Northern Ont. woman turns 100A milestone birthday was celebrated at Red Oaks Villa in Sudbury Friday.
-
Hands-free plane completes test flights in northeastern Ont.A Toronto-based company conducted test flights of its autonomous plane in northeastern Ontario recently.
-
Crum powers Redblacks past Roughriders 36-28It was dicey towards the end, but the Ottawa Redblacks can breathe a little easy after ending a lengthy winless skid.
-
Culture Days kick-off in Sault Ste. MarieThe Fall Rendezvous at the Ermatinger Clergue National Historic Site in the Sault is in full swing.
-
Fallen South Simcoe officer honoured by hundreds of colleagues in annual 'Run to Remember'A fallen South Simcoe Police officer was honoured by hundreds of officers Friday on a journey that was near and dear to his heart.
-
Northern Ont. couple shares their story to show the importance of organ donationA Greater Sudbury couple is sharing their experience with a kidney exchange-type program.
-
Barrie-Innisfil MPP Andrea Khanjin moving into cabinetA local MPP is taking a big step forward in light of the sudden resignation of one of her colleagues.
-
Zelenskyy, accompanied by Trudeau, greets large crowd of supporters in TorontoUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is greeting a large crowd of supporters at a Canadian Armed Forces facility in Toronto.
-
Blue Jays win 6-2 in Game 1 against Tampa Bay RaysThe Toronto Blue Jays won 6-2 Friday in the first of a 3-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays.