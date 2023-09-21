Firefighter transported to hospital after being pulled from house fire in Oakwood area

A firefighter was transported to hospital after being pulled unconscious from a burning home overnight.

Crews responded to a two-alarm house fire on Vaughan Road, west of Oakwood Avenue, late Wednesday night at around 10:45 p.m.

They arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the basement. Crews entered the home and put out the blaze.

However one firefighter suffered smoke injuries at the scene and was removed from the home unconscious, but breathing, Toronto Fire said. They were transported to hospital. There is no immediate word on the severity of the injuries.

One occupant of the home escaped on their own and suffered smoking halation. They were treated by paramedics.

Crews remain on scene to put out hotspots at the home. It is not yet known how the fire started.

Toronto fire investigators have been notified.